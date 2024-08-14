Wonesai Chimwanambo’s upcoming album marks triumph over tragic accident

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

House/Kwasa sensation Wonesai Chimwanambo, known as “The Vibrator”, is preparing to captivate fans with her upcoming six-track album, following her acclaimed 2016 debut, “Zvasiyana”.

Despite being wheelchair-bound since a tragic 2013 accident, Chimwanambo has continued to make strides in the music industry and is now teasing an exciting collaboration for her new album.

Chimwanambo has kept details about her mystery collaborator under wraps, promising a release that will make waves in the entertainment scene.

Recently, Chronicle Showbiz had the opportunity to speak with Chimwanambo, who shared insights into her future plans and reflected on her remarkable journey.

Chimwanambo’s journey began in Gokwe, where she was born, before moving to Bulawayo to further her music career. She said she earned the nickname “The Vibrator” from fans for her dynamic dancing skills.

“I started singing at around age 11 in school choirs and church groups, where I discovered my passion for music,” Chimwanambo said.

“I recorded my first album in 2016, and now I’m excited to release my fourth album soon.”

Chimwanambo’s journey has not been without challenges. She revealed that her finances were heavily impacted by the accident, which required extensive medical treatment and diverted funds from her planned album releases.

“I actually have three albums to my name, and the one I’m about to release will be my fourth. However, the other two were never launched because the funds intended for them were used for my recovery from a horrific accident in 2013. I sustained severe injuries, including a broken backbone, hip bone, and collarbone. I’ve transitioned from using a wheelchair to crutches, and the costs of my treatments consumed the funds that were meant for my music career.

“Despite these challenges, I’m determined not to keep my fans waiting much longer. A new album is on the way,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to Sarah Dhliwayo Creation and Avenue Stars Sports Facilitators and Arts for recognising her achievements this year. “2024 is my year of restoration. I’m thankful to SADC and ASSFA for the opportunities and recognition. I was honoured to win awards for Best House/Kwasa Music and Best Female Dancer,” Chimwanambo said.