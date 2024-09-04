Work for fees bails out less privileged students

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

The Government’s work-for-fees programme has proven invaluable in enhancing inclusive access to education by allowing less privileged students in higher and tertiary institutions to work in exchange for their fees.

The programme is inspired by President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind” in terms of development with access to education being one of the key priority areas.

The move has resulted in fewer students deferring studies due to lack of fees across the country’s universities and colleges where students with financial challenges apply to be included in the programme where screening is conducted before selection.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said the work-for-fees policy is in line with international best practice to ensure that access to education is not just a privilege but a right.

“The work-for-fees policy is very important. His Excellency, the President, has said no one and no place should be left behind. In interpretation, it means we should ensure that no one is disadvantaged from getting an education,” he said.

“We as a ministry have said how do we ensure that nobody fails to get higher education when they qualify and when they want to get it? We said students can be disadvantaged because of fees. So, we called our universities and colleges and said if a student has no money give them some work to do.”

He said students incorporated into the programme are made to work at higher and tertiary institutions in exchange for their fees under flexible conditions.

“The students should be prepared to clean the campus, clean the canteen and help to prepare food. Some people who studied in the United States of America, you will find that they were bus drivers, others were working in the canteen while others were cleaning bathrooms and toilets to get their education,” said Prof Tagwira.

“We believe also here that young men and women should be able to get their education by making sure that we give them work and they get income that will help them to pay their fees.”

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo, a teacher training college where it learnt that eight students were benefitting from the programme.

UCE vice-principal, Mr Kizito Chitsama, said the college had set aside a fund to implement the programme.

“The work for fees programme emanated from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe’s mantra that we should not leave anyone and any place behind. Among our students, we have quite a number who are underprivileged.

“Therefore, with that in mind, we set aside a fund that we use to pay for those who are underprivileged among our students for their tuition or accommodation and food,” said Mr Chitsama.

“Normally, we have 10 students per term or semester that we will be paying for but at the moment we have eight.”

He said the institution through the Students’ Affairs Department, heads of departments and his office conducts a vetting exercise to identify the programme’s beneficiaries.

Mr Chitsama said the selected beneficiaries work at the college’s agro business projects, grounds and other areas, which the college might need assistance.

He said the institution requires more funding to include more students under the work-for-fees programme as applicants sometimes overwhelm the institution.

“We have limited funds and we are lobbying that the Government must also assist us in this regard and as yet we are still using college funds to help those who are in need,” said Mr Chitsama.

“It has greatly improved inclusive education because we have several students who might not have gone through their course were it not for this programme.”

UCE head of students’ affairs, Mr Davies Mazodze, said the programme is not just assisting students economically but has improved their social issues while also contributing to improved grades.

“You also find that the programme has managed some conditions like hypertension, which the students may be suffering from. We could be having students who could be epileptic and if that student is carrying the load of how to find fees, the epileptic incidents may increase,” he said.

“So, what we have done is addressing not only their economic requirements but also their health status. In the end, they don’t end up going outside the college to waste their time trying to work. So, their grades also improve. This has been a holistic benefit to the student and the college as well.”

Languages and Humanities Department head, Mrs Sitshengisiwe Gora, said the programme has also reduced the number of students applying to be deferred from the course and also the number of students who voluntarily withdraw from the course.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Mariam Musiwaro, a single mother, said balancing between providing for her child and education had put a serious strain on her as she had to stop the business venture that she was involved in to pursue a career as a teacher.

She said they work for limited hours enabling them to effectively pursue their studies with limited disruption.

“The programme has eased the tension. I’m a mother and my son stays at home with my mother. So, it was becoming difficult to balance, paying fees, buying groceries, paying for transport and all the requirements,” said Ms Musiwaro.

“So, the work-for-fees has come in handy in my life financially. I can also manage to do my assignments on time. The other challenge is that before I came to UCE, I was in business so when I came to study I had to stop the business and this has increased my financial distress.”

Another beneficiary, Ms Primrose Galela, said the work-for-fees programme is also teaching her life skills to use beyond the college as she is involved in the institution’s poultry business.

“I had reached crossroads where I could have even deferred studies but the work for fees programme has ensured that I continue with my studies. Even when I leave the college, I will have gained skills that enable me to do a similar project out there,” said Ms Galela. — @nqotshili