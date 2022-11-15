Work on yourself

“FOR this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, love.”

2 Peter 1 : 5 – 7

Nothing can ever be achieved without effort, and without deliberate effort, no one can achieve growth. Growth happens within yourself first and you have to work on your own development. We often use the expression, “God is still working on me,” as an excuse to justify careless behaviour or causing another person pain. Yes in as much as you are a work in progress, there is always room for self-improvement.

It’s your job to get your attitude, emotions, perspective, and the way you relate with other people under control. God knew you before He formed you in your mother’s womb, when He created you and declared, “It is good.” Self improvement is your responsibility, with His help of course, but you have to want it and approach Him for help and direction. God gives us motivation, encouragement and guidance, but it’s up to you to determine to follow His will and diligently act on that choice.

In essence, He tells us what He wants us to be and provides the necessary tools for us to use to improve ourselves. For as long as you just sit back and do nothing to correct your personality defects and become the best version of yourself, you will not reach your full potential and become the person that He wants you to be.

It’s time to let go of the excuses, to understand that God is not still trying to figure out what to with you, He already knows, He created you with that purpose in mind. It’s time you took the necessary steps to seek Him fully to understand His plan for your life. Spend time in His word, it will transform you and improve every aspect of your life in Christ.

Be blessed.