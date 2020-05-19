Work resumes at Bosso training grounds

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have resumed revamping training grounds at the clubhouse, following relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Bosso embarked on the process to revamp the clubhouse in February, as part of the plan to save substantial costs in training fees.

The grounds restoration project is set to take four months and was stalled by the Covid-19 lockdown after it started in February.

Highlanders paid the full amount of $380 000 for restoration of its clubhouse training grounds, which is being done by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC).

Bosso engaged BCC’s nursery and parks department to conduct the project, which is now set for completion in September.

There are three standard size training grounds at the clubhouse and the first phase of tilling has been completed and will be followed by compact levelling and lawn planting.

After completion, one field will be reserved for first team use, with the junior teams using the other two fields for training sessions and home games.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said they are pushing BCC to work with extra speed because they want the clubhouse grounds to be ready when they launch an academy.

“We’re hunting for a coach who will be in charge of the juniors academy. We’ve started the process of engaging strategic partners to advertise around the clubhouse grounds once the greens are complete. When you have lovely facilities, it becomes easier to get corporates advertising at the venue,” said Mhlophe. — @ZililoR