Work resumes to restore grounds at Highlanders club house

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WORK to revamp grounds at the Highlanders club house is set to resume in full force after a faulty water pump that had stalled the project was repaired.

Bosso embarked on a project to revamp the clubhouse in February, as part of their plans to save substantial costs in training fees.

The grounds restoration project was set to take four months, but has been hampered by the Covid-19 enforced lockdown as well as the faulty water pump.

Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo said work on the grounds was now set to resume.

“We had to put lawn planting on hold after the submersible pump packed. Planting without adequate water would have been a waste of resources. However, we have purchased and installed a bigger submersible pump and done a pressure and yield test to best understand the amount of storage reservoirs that we need to construct or install for a sustainable watering system in the long term. This means that we are now back on track to complete re-grassing of the fields before the onset of the rains,” said Moyo.

Highlanders paid the full amount of $380 000 for restoration of the clubhouse training grounds to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) nursery and parks department, which is conducting the project.

After completion, one field will be reserved for first team use, with the junior teams using the other two fields for training sessions and home games.

Once they are done with the lawn, Highlanders will erect advertising boards around the clubhouse as part of revenue generation.

Highlanders will also rent out one of the grounds to social teams that use the clubhouse as their home to raise money for maintaining the facility.

– Innocentskizoe