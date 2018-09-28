‘Work together to build nation’

Esinathy Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Min­is­ter of State for Provin­cial Af­fairs in Bulawayo Cde Judith Ncube has said Zimbabweans should unite and work to­gether to re­build the coun­try so that it re­claims its bread bas­ket sta­tus.

Cde Ncube said this in a speech read on her be­half by Khami District Ad­min­is­tra­tor, Mrs Beaula Gwaze, at the burial of a war vet­eran, Cde Nkomeni Nleya at the Bulawayo Provincial He­roes Acre yesterday.

She said it is the duty of every Zimbabwean to rebuild the nation.

“I’m sure if we are united, we can build a prosperous and peaceful nation. If we are to develop and succeed as a nation, let us unite and live in harmony and in that way we will be able to achieve all our development targets,” said Cde Ncube.

“The new po­lit­i­cal dis­pen­sa­tion we are witnessing calls for ev­ery Zim­bab­wean to work hard and bring back Zim­babwe’s state of be­ing the bread ­bas­ket of Africa through re­viv­ing the econ­omy and in­dus­try, and in the process creating employment for our people.”

Cde Ncube urged everyone in the province to take heed of President Mnangagwa’s words that corruption is unacceptable.

“I want to take note and urge everyone to take heed of President’s words that corruption at whatever level by who-so-ever will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be punished,” she said.

“Those implicated will be brought to book. The government will not hesitate to bring the culprits to book and impose penalties to deter such retrogressive activities.”

Cde Ncube called on Zanu-Pf, war veterans, ex-detainees, war collaborators and the public at large to defend and uphold the principles and values of the liberation struggle and those of the late Cde Nleya.

Cde Nleya’s colleagues said he was a devoted war veteran who never changed and saluted him for sacrificing 16 years of his life for the nation of Zimbabwe.

Cde Nleya, known as Mndambeli during the liberation war was born on March 3, 1930 and died on September 19, 2018.

He did his pri­mary ed­u­ca­tion at Masendu School, Tokwana School and Dombodema Mission and went to Gloag Ranch Mission where he did standard six.

Cde Nleya went to South Africa and worked there for nine years during which he was influenced by the politics of the South African National Congress (ANC).

He returned home in 1960 and joined the National Democratic Party (NDP) which was banned at the end of 1961 and immediately joined ZAPU which succeeded NDP.

In February 1964, Cde Nleya left the country for Zambia to join the external Zapu wing in Lusaka.

He worked in the transport department as a supplier to the newly established military camps along the Northern side of the Zambezi River and in Lusaka.

Cde Nleya left Zambia for military training specialising in military engineering in Ukraine on September 29, 1969.

On his return to Zambia after 12 months in the Soviet Union, Cde Nleya returned to his driving job.

He survived three major ambushes by Rhodesian forces. Cde Nleya spent 16 years full time in the liberation struggle.

In June 1989, he was appointed to the Zanu-PF’s National Consultative Assembly for Bulawayo Province, a position he held until his death.

Cde Nleya is survived by his wife Mrs Florence Nleya, nine children and grandchildren.

He is the 851st per­son to be buried at the Bu­lawayo Provin­cial Heroes’ Acre. — @esinathy_essira.