Worker dies at Blanket Mine

08 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
Worker dies at Blanket Mine Blanket mine central shaft

The Chronicle

Business Writer

AN unnamed employee of GMG – a company contracted to Blanket Mine- died today in hospital after succumbing to  injuries sustained during maintenance of trackless equipment routine.

 In an update, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed mining house said the deceased was injured on Tuesday.

“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place on 7 August 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one employee of GMG – a company contracted to Blanket Mine – succumbed to his injuries in hospital today.

“The accident related to the maintenance of trackless equipment. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities,” it said.

Last year, a Blanket mine worker, Andrew Clydon Phiri died following an accident involving a Left-Hand Drive (LHD) loader at the mine’s underground haulages.

