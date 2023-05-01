Workers are integral in the attainment of Vision 2030 – Prof Mavima

Bongani Ndlovu

Below is the full statement:

“The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honorable Professor Paul Mavima, Deputy Minister, Honourable Lovemore Matuke, Permanent Secretary, Mr Simon Masanga, Chief Directors, Directors and staff join the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Comrade Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa and the entire nation in celebrating International Workers Day 2023.

“Today we celebrate, appreciate and showcase what our nation has achieved in terms of guaranteeing fair labour standards, strengthening social and labour protection, promoting employment creation and enhancing social dialogue to attain decent work.

“Zimbabwe recently signed its Decent work country program 2022-2026. The program aims to improve both the quality and quantity of employment, eradicate violence and harassment in the world of work and improve working conditions in the informal and rural economies among others.

“The International Workers Day is a day we raise our flag higher, as we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the role of Workers in the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030. Brick by brick, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.” Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi