Workers cornerstone to Vision 2030: President

President Mnangagwa delivers his keynote address on the International Workers’ Day at State House in Harare yesterday ahead of the May Day commemorations today. The United Nations set aside this day out of a recognition of the critical role which the workforce plays worldwide. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said workers are the cornerstone of the country’s progress towards Vision 2030, as he paid tribute to their contribution towards achieving national developmental goals, and challenged employers to adequately remunerate and incentivise their staff.

In a televised address last night ahead of today’s Workers’ Day Holiday, President Mnangagwa said the country observes and celebrates the invaluable contributions of workers across all sectors, calling on employers to do more to cushion their workers.

“Workers are indeed the cornerstone of our aspirations towards the attainment of Vision 2030, guiding us towards a future of prosperity, equity and sustainable development as we strive to attain a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society,” he said.

“To the employers, I urge you to look after and appropriately reward the goose that lays the golden eggs, that is our workers, through not only monetary incentives, but also other innovative means such as access to affordable housing and empowerment projects,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We pay tribute to workers in the public sector and recognise the pivotal role they play in ensuring essential service delivery and fostering an environment conducive for national development.

“Hence, my administration is dedicated to improving the welfare of its workers in tandem with economic sustainability.

“To cushion the workers, Government will continue to provide non-monetary incentives that include duty-free importation of vehicles and subsidised transport for civil servants through the provision of buses to and from work.”

Government would also continue engaging with workers through the public sector association within the framework of the National Joint Negotiating Council, he added.

The Second Republic has further committed to enhancing social cohesion and inclusivity, promoting constructive social dialogue and domesticating international labour standards to ensure fair treatment for all workers.

As such, President Mnangagwa said the creation of a favourable environment that empowers workers through education, training and access to opportunities that are essential for promoting inclusive growth .

“Equally, I call upon the private sector to concertedly reflect on robust and responsive strategies that can be implemented to transform and empower workers in the sector, in line with our National Development Strategy and Vision 2030 aspirations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Worker’s Day serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts, dedication and resilience demonstrated by the work force in the country.

“As the nation commemorates this day, we acknowledge and applaud the vital role that labour plays in the realisation of our national development goals.”

Guided by the philosophy that only Zimbabweans can develop the country, the President said his Government continues to confront challenges affecting the nation.

“As we continue to build our country, guided by our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ we celebrate the milestones we are realising under the Second Republic.

“Together in unity, peace and solidarity, we are confronting head on, shocks and challenges, some of which are affecting our region, continent and the world at large,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The lessons drawn from our rich liberation war history, the struggle to reclaim our land, coupled with 24 years of illegal sanctions, emboldened us to face the future with determination, focus and zeal.”

The President said workers remain critical in dealing with some of the challenges affecting the country including the negative impacts of the El-Nino-induced drought.

He also commended workers across the economic sectors for showing remarkable resilience, adaptability, ingenuity and innovation.

“It is through your dedication and perseverance that we are witnessing unprecedented economic growth and development in our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said his Government remains committed to facilitating an ecosystem that ensures the effective protection of workers from all acts of exploitation and called upon all relevant entities to protect and promote the rights of workers through responsible and ethical business practices.

“We take great pride in our commitment to fostering a thriving and equitable work environment, as evidenced by our recent signing of the Decent Work Country Programme with development partners.

“This significant milestone signifies not only our dedication but also the collaborative efforts of our esteemed social partners who stand united with us in our shared mission,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to the Diaspora community, the President paid tribute to their contribution to the country’s economy, while ensuring that their families are sustained back home and said his administration remains dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of all the workers.

“Together, in unity, let us continue to strive for a future where every worker is afforded the dignity of decent work as we continue to build our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said. — @nqotshili