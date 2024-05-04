Workers Day murder: Man stabbed to death

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 52 YEAR-OLD man was fatally stabbed with an okapi knife for unknown reasons at a business centre.

In a statement, police said Beven Moyo (52) was arrested for killing Lovemore Nqatha on 1 May 2024 at Kenilworth Business Centre.

”Police in Inyathi, Nkayi have arrested Beven Moyo (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kenilworth Business Centre on 01/05/24.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Lovemore Nqatha (52) on the neck with an okapi knife for unknown reasons. The victim died on the spot,” reads the statement.