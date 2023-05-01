Workers Day, time to celebrate and introspect – ZTFU

Leonard Ncube

AS Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in celebrating Workers Day today, the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) has organised national celebrations in Victoria Falls.

Allan Chimbetu entertained the crowd waiting for the start of formal proceedings to be addressed by ZFTU officials, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and others.

Speaking ahead of the event, ZFTU Secretary General Cde Kenias Shamuyarira said two other events were being held at Gibbo Stadium and Triangle Grounds.

“Workers Day is very important because that is the day when workers all over the world meet to celebrate and introspect on successes made and speak about grievances to Government.

“So we are also part and parcel of this epoch making event and we have lined up three events the main one being here in Victoria Falls and the other two being at Gibbo and Triangle,” said Cde Shamuyarira.

He said the theme resonates well with the clarion call of President Mnangagwa on his vision 2030.

” The upper middle income society to us does not simply mean money to the workers. It means health service delivery, road infrastructure, good education delivery system which should be done through consensus,” he said.

Cde Shamuyarira said the Tripartite Negotiating Forum is now a legal framework where Government, labour and business meet to discuss and plan to build the economy.

He said the minimum salary benchmark of US$250 which was agreed upon at the TNF should be implemented.