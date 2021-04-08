Working with Sandy was fun – Freeman…iParty visuals garner over 45k views

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HKD Boss, as Freeman is fondly known, has said he has always dreamt of working with Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele as he is a fan of the multi-talented artiste.

The duo is trending on YouTube following the release of their iParty visuals that were shot by Andy Cutta. The video has since garnered over 45 000 views in three days.

Speaking on the collaboration, Freeman who pulled out a show-stopping performance alongside Killer T and Nox over the weekend in South Africa said he has always been fond of Sandy’s artistic work that dates back to the turn of the millennium.

“I’ve always been a fan of Sandy and her artistry as a performer. I mean from way back before I even got into the industry. Her energy and presence have always been something I adored so when the idea to make Freeman and Friends came up, we reached out to her camp and worked something out.

“If I could choose a single word to describe working with Sandy, it would be fun. She was present, very fun, and engaging. I sang Ndebele verses and you can only imagine how patient she was teaching me word by word. So yeah, it was fun as she’s easy-going and extremely patient,” said Freeman.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t perform the song over the weekend because Iparty is more of a chilled song,” he said.

Freeman added that fans should expect hits this year from the HKD family. – @mthabisi_mthire