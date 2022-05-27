. . .works on CAF A coaching badges

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS interim coach Joel Luphaphla says he is working on getting his coaching badges indicating that getting a Caf A licence has been a long frustrating process.

The former Warriors’ player, who is set to lead the Highlanders dug out when they face ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium tomorrow afternoon, said he will be the first one to attend class once the Caf courses are available.

“I am doing a lot in terms of getting papers.

I am tired of being under-appreciated.

I don’t want to be cocky, but I know what l can do.

But at the end of the day, it kills the confidence to know you can do something, but you are being hindered by something that you cannot control.

I have been waiting for eight years and at the end of the day l cannot sit at home.

l have to be practicing and working.

“The only way to go is the Uefa route.

I don’t know how that will go, but there is a friend of mine helping me out. I think some of us have been unlucky.

There are some guys who did Caf A, B and C in only four months, but some of us want to do things the right way and have to wait.

The only thing l can do is to be patient.

But l am confident that when the courses resume l will be first one in the class,” said Luphahla.

Ahead of the Saturday game, Luphahla said he is certain his side will get positive results.

“The boys have showed good fighting spirit in training and I am very confident that we will collect maximum points,” said Luphahla .

Luphahla survived when Bosso wielded the axe on head coach Mandla Mpofu, assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeepers coach Julius Ndlovu.

He once coached Gweru-based side TelOne, who he led to the Premier Soccer League in 2018, but couldn’t lead from the bench due to not meeting club licensing requirements of holding a Caf A badge. – @innocentskizoe