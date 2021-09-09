World Athletics confirms no certified track in Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Athletics has reiterated that Zimbabwe has no certified tracks, casting a bleak future for athletes not financially resourced to compete on proper tracks and clock officially recognised times in other countries.

Athletics is now the second sport code to be condemned after the country’s football stadia were barred from hosting international matches.

“We don’t have tracks certified in Zimbabwe,” said Sandrine Prokopowicz, World Athletics technical services coordinator, competition and events department.

Failure to have a certified track means the country’s athletes cannot achieve qualifying times for international events like the World Athletics Championships and Olympic Games, among others.

Tracks are certified under two categories, Class 1 and Class 2.

Class 1 is for competition facilities conforming in all respects with the requirements of Rule Two of the Technical Rules. It is a full certificate covering all technical aspects of the facility.

Class 2 Athletics Facility Certificate is for competition facilities in which tests for compliance with the Track and Runway Synthetic Surface Testing Specifications have not been performed, but the synthetic surface has a valid Product Certificate and the facility conforms to stringent requirements for accurate measurement contained in World Athletics Rules and Regulations.