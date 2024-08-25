World Athletics on 2025 Tokyo World Championships

The qualifying window for the marathon and 35km race walk is 5 November 2023 until 4 May 2025. For the 10,000m, 20km race walk, combined events and relays, the window runs from 25 February 2024 to 24 August 2025. For all other events, entry standards can be achieved from 1 August 2024 to 24 August 2025.

Entry standards

The qualification system for the championships will be based on a combination of entry standards and world rankings. The entry standards have been set with the aim of qualifying about 50% of the athletes.

The top five finishers at Platinum Label marathons and winners of individual events at area championships (except for the marathon), regardless of marks, will be considered as having achieved the entry standard.

The top three athletes in the 2024–25 World Athletics Cross Country Tour – not qualified through entry standards or other ways – are deemed to be qualified for the 10,000m.

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 will be used as a qualifying event for the relays with the top 14 teams in each discipline securing their place at the World Championships. – World Athletics