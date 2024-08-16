World Boxing Day celebration for Palace Hotel

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) is set to celebrate World Boxing Day in style with a tournament scheduled for Palace Hotel on August 24.

The International World Boxing Day is celebrated all over the world on August 27.

Boxers from the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, the Air Force of Zimbabwe, local boxing clubs like Tshaka and Nketa as well as others dotted around the city’s western suburbs are expected for the tournament.

Traditionally, the security forces particularly the Zimbabwe National Army have the largest pool of amateur boxers given the number of boxing clubs with military barracks that are well resourced with equipment.

This will be the umpteenth time that the establishment will be hosting a boxing tournament in recent years, giving renewed hope to local boxing fans that the sport is still alive and well in Zimbabwe after years of stagnation. -@innocentskizoe