World Cup campaign in tatters as Crocodiles maul Warriors

Tadious Manyepo in Johannesburg, South Africa

Zimbabwe 0-2 Lesotho

ZIMBABWE’S hopes of qualifying for their first-ever Fifa World Cup were shattered by Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Soweto yesterday.

Despite a passionate crowd and a strong line-up on paper, the Warriors lacked precision and fell short against a determined Lesotho.

Zimbabwe got off to a bright start with Tino Kadewere and Jordan Zemura leading the attack. However, their defensive vulnerabilities proved costly as a lapse in concentration from Gerald Takwara allowed Rethabile Rasethuntusa to open the scoring from a corner in the first half-hour.

Marshal Munetsi’s free-kick failed to equalise for the Warriors, who were left to rue Tawanda Chirewa’s near miss, which rattled the crossbar. Lesotho doubled their lead moments later, capitalising on defensive errors from Teenage Hadebe and Takwara, to put the Warriors in a difficult position.

Interim head coach Jairos Tapera brought on Tawanda Maswanhise and Tymon Machope at half-time, but the Warriors struggled to find their rhythm, allowing Lesotho to maintain their defensive resoluteness. An impressive save from goalkeeper Donovan Bernard kept Zimbabwe in the game, but they failed to convert their chances, with Machope’s spectacular bicycle kick hitting the crossbar.

The defeat leaves Zimbabwe at the bottom of Group C with only two points from three games, and a must-win game against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Tapera expressed his disappointment with the result, despite a better second-half performance.

“I am very disappointed with the result. We conceded two soft goals due to defensive blunders in the first-half. It was a bad first-half, but my boys played well in the second-half and I am very happy with that performance.

“It’s a game of football and we needed to respond and win the match. I am not disrespecting Lesotho, but we ought to have beaten them given what we have in terms of personnel compared to them,” said Tapera.Zimbabwe must regroup and focus on their upcoming clash against South Africa, who faced Nigeria last night, to keep alive their World Cup dreams.

Teams

Zimbabwe

Donovan Bernard, Andrew Mbeba, Devine Lunga, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Marshal Munetsi, Jordan Zemura (Tawanda Maswanhise 47th min) Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa (Walter Musona 69min), Tino Kadewere (Tymon Machope 47th min)

Lesotho

Thabang Malene, Thabo Matsoele, Rethabile Rasethuntusa, Thabo Makhale, Lisema Lebokollane, Tsepang Sefali, Motebang Sera (Teboho Letsema 81st min) Lehlonolo Fothoane (Tsepo Toloane 63rd min) Lehlohonolo Matsau (Jane Thabantso 63rd min)