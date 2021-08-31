World Cup countdown: Bafana Bafana names captains ahead of Warriors tie

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S opponents in the opening 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier, South Africa, have named goalkeeper Rowan Williams as their captain, with forward Percy Tau his deputy.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced the new captains before his team’s first training session held at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

Stung by failure to qualify for the Afcon finals, both Williams and Tau expressed their desire to lead Bafana Bafana to success in the World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s an amazing achievement to be part of the team, to be the national team captain. I’ve gained valuable experience over the years and it’s a massive responsibility to lead the team.

“What we want as a team is success. We’re focused on the World Cup qualifiers and we want to start on a positive note,” said Williams, who understudied Itumeleng Khune for eight years in the Bafana Bafana ranks.

Tau, who completed his move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premiership side Brighton & Hove last week, said: “We need to get down to the challenge. It’s a new team that we have, the guys who are here have been doing well in the PSL.

“We always try to give our best even if sometimes we don’t get the results we deserve. We are always optimistic. We have to step it up, Zimbabwe and Ghana are difficult opponents, but we’re confident.”

Zimbabwe host South Africa on Friday at the National Sports Stadium. – @ZililoR