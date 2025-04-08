World Health Day celebrated

Mashudu Mambo, Health Reporter

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) has urged the Government to take proactive steps in improving maternal healthcare services in the country.

This was said by the Executive Director of CWGH, Itai Rusike on the occasion of World Health Day celebrations on Monday. He indicated that there is a need to ensure that all citizens get quality healthcare services.

“CWGH joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Health Day under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures”. This is a call on the Government to ensure that all citizens get quality health services without facing financial hardships.

“In Zimbabwe, health is a constitutional right as well as all the major determinants of health. In section 76 of the Constitution, it guarantees access to health services, including reproductive health for all citizens and permanent residents,” he said.

Mr Rusike indicated that there is need for different stakeholders to join in and end maternal deaths.

“Critical investment is needed to improve women’s longer-term health and general welfare. This also calls for the Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the health community and all those sectors and stakeholders that hold the key determinants of health to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and new-born deaths, to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being,” he said.