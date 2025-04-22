World leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended his condolences, joining global figures in mourning the death of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away yesterday at the Vatican City in Rome, Italy, at the age of 88.

The Pope had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis. His condition deteriorated, and on Tuesday, February 28, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. After 38 days in hospital, he returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, where he passed away.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the Pope’s death.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the Gospel values with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially towards the poor and marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend his soul to the merciful love of the Triune God,” he said.

The news of the Pope’s passing, which broke mid-morning, was met with shock and grief across the globe. In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the late pontiff, who led the Church for 12 years, as a man of humility who championed peace, compassion and justice.

“I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a man of profound humility, who stood for peace, compassion and justice. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and Catholics across the globe. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Apostolic Nunciature in Zimbabwe has announced that a condolence book will be opened at its Chancery in Mount Pleasant, Harare, from today until Thursday.

An Apostolic Nunciature is the official diplomatic mission of the Holy See, equivalent to an embassy, headed by a nuncio, an ecclesiastical diplomat with ambassadorial rank. In a statement, Apostolic Nuncio Janusz Urbanczyk said the book would be available from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm.

“Let us remain united in prayer, and we invite all Catholic faithful in Zimbabwe to offer prayers to Almighty God for the eternal rest of Pope Francis,” he said.

The Archbishop of Bulawayo, Alex Thomas, said the city would host a memorial service for the late Pope, with arrangements underway.

“We are saddened by his passing. A memorial service will be held in Bulawayo once plans are finalised,” said Archbishop Thomas.

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) also paid tribute, saying Pope Francis was more than a shepherd to the global Church; he was an inspiration to the African faithful.

“His unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and the dignity of every human being resonated deeply with Africa’s struggles and hopes. He took the time to understand our realities, listen to our stories and amplify our voices,” SECAM said in its message.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) praised Pope Francis for promoting interfaith dialogue and unity. It highlighted his 2019 signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, which condemned extremism and affirmed the sanctity of life and religious freedom.

“This document rejected any interpretation of God’s teachings as a justification for violence or oppression,” the SACC noted.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, highlighting the Pope’s role in promoting dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, as well as strengthening ties with the Holy See.

“In this sad hour, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Catholic clergy and faithful. Pope Francis was a tireless advocate for peace and co-operation,” said President Putin in his message to Cardinal Farrell.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in his tribute on X, described the Pope as “an advocate for the weak, a reconciler and a warm-hearted person”.

“I valued his clear vision in addressing global challenges. My sympathies are with the faithful around the world,” he wrote.

World leaders, who also sent messages of condolence include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, US President Donald Trump and his predecessor, President Joe Biden.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis underwent lung surgery in his 20s following a severe respiratory infection.

In later years, recurring respiratory issues plagued his health, including a cancelled trip to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.