World Squash Federation applauds Squash Federation of Africa

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

WORLD Squash Federation (WSF) president, Zena Wooldridge has applauded Squash Federation of Africa (SFA) for a job well done in hosting the 2022 Senior Championships in Bulawayo last week.

In a letter addressed to SFA president and Zimbabwe Squash Federation chairperson, Lucky Mlilo, the sport’s global governing body thanked him and his team for the successful delivery of the tournament.

“On behalf of the World Squash Federation and its Board, I want to convey our thanks to you, your SFA Board and members of the organising committee for the successful delivery of last week’s African Squash Championships,” the letter read.

With the tournament being the first of its kind in years, Mlilo was also commended for bringing it back as it was of paramount importance for the sport and the players.

“After a decade without such a championship it is a credit to your leadership and your team to have re-launched it so successfully. It is so important for the sport and the players.

“I just wanted to congratulate you and let you to know how much your efforts and your leadership is appreciated,” the letter concluded.

During the championships, powerhouse Egypt proved why they are a force to reckon with in the sport winning both the men and women’s events in the teams’ section. The North African won both the matches against South Africa to secure gold.

The Egyptians went on to dominate the individuals’ side of the tournament, once again winning both the men’s and women’s accolades. Both finals were contested by Egyptian players.

After the conclusion of the prestigious tournament, Mlilo said he is glad that they managed to resuscitate it.

– @brandon_malvin