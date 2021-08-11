World to reach 300 million Covid-19 cases early next year

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The world could pass the 300 million reported Covid-19 cases by early next year if the trends continue, said World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said this during an online media briefing on Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Doctor Ghebreyesus said last week, the 200 millionth case of Covid-19 was reported to WHO, just six months after the world passed 100 million reported cases.

“We know that the real number of cases is much higher. As I said recently, whether we reach 300 million, and how fast we get there, depends on all of us.

“At the current trajectory, we could pass 300 million reported cases early next year. But we can change that. We’re all in this together, but the world is not acting like it,” said Doctor Ghebreyesus.

He said there needs to be more tools and health workers to help in slowing this trajectory.

“We already have many tools to prevent, test for and treat Covid-19, including oxygen, dexamethasone and IL-6 blockers. But we need more, for patients at all ends of the clinical spectrum, from mild to severe disease. And we need health workers that are trained to use them in a safe environment,” said Doctor Ghebreyesus.

To date there are 204 million reported cases of Covid-19 around the world with America having the highest number of 36.2 million and the highest death rate of 618 000.

In Zimbabwe there are 117 258 Covid-19 reported cases, with 3 950 deaths.