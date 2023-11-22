World Travel Market performance excites Jeys Marabini

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

FOR legendary muso, Jeys Marabini, it has always been about taking Bulawayo craft to distant shores.

Such a passion led him to perform at the recently held World Travel Market (WTM) in London, something that has filled his heart with joy.

Marabini’s performance at the most influential travel and tourism event globally was part of a set of shows under the banner, “Africa: A Musical Journey UK Tour 2023-24 Tour”. On this ongoing tour, Jeys is performing with local acts, Agga Nyabinde, Ma9nine, Lady Bee, and South African artistes, Freddie Gwala, and former Malaika band member Tshedi.

Speaking from the UK, Marabini said the tour has been eventful.

“Our time here has seen us having our work cut out. We’ve been visiting a lot of places and performing as well. The major highlight for me has been performing for guests at the WTM at Cambridge where we were allowed to represent our country. It was a great experience,” he said.

The three-day WTM London was held from November 6 to 8 and saw the international leisure travel community converge at the venue.

Marabini, a cultural and music ambassador is set to perform in Sheffield and Peterborough as part of the tour. The legendary songster is not new to performing on European stages as he has been taking the Zimbabwean sound to distant shores. Back in the day, he performed at the Roots Music Festival in Austria.

The travelling party is supported by wheel-spinners, DJ Kinda Cool, DJ Fatha Ansy, and, events director Sebhelebhe. – @MbuleloMpofu