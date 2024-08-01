World Vision invests $800k in 25 piped water schemes, transforming lives of 7 000 School Children in Lupane, Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube in Dandanda, Lupane

WORLD Vision International Zimbabwe invested close to US$800 000 to implement 25 piped water schemes that have changed the lives of more than 7 000 school children in eight wards around Lupane District.

The projects comprise solar powered boreholes fitted with jojo tanks and taps feeding piped water to schools, clinics and communities, and nutritional gardens.

World Vision is working in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, Kusile Rural District Council, Agritex, Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, Zimbabwe National Water Authority, traditional leaders, communities and children.

The projects are being implemented in Chief Menyezwa and Chief Mabhikwa areas where 1 200 households have benefited, and are funded through World Vision Germany and World Vision Spain, under the programme called Enough which is a campaign against child abuse.

On Wednesday the organisation commissioned a piped water scheme at BH42 Primary School, Masukume, in ward 27, Mzola East where the school and community have been having challenges with access to clean water.

Teachers at school used to walk a long distance to get water which also affected pass rate.

The Menyezwa area programme dovetails with Government development agenda and is in line with the vision towards an upper middle income society by 2030 through implementation of water, sanitation and hygiene programmes.

In total World Vision invested US$762 317 for Water, Sanitation and Hygine (Wash) activities since 2022.

Speaking at the commissioning event, World Vision Wash technical advisor Mr Morris Chidavaenzi said the organisation covers five areas: education, health, livelihoods, economic empowerment, water and sanitation in all 10 provinces.

“World Vision is a partnership of christians. We are thankful for the partnership we have with Government, traditional leaders, communities and children. Most importantly we want children to be protected as we value people. Availability of water will help protect children’s lives and health,” he said.

In line with World Vision’s focus on developing children and their education, the event was dedicated to young people and the guest of honour was former Lupane West Junior legislator Shallom Mtandiko, who is a Form Three learner at Mtshibini Secondary School and District First Lady Ambassador.

She commended World Vision for complementing Government in community development.

“As our country faces the El Nino induced drought, as a community let us not relax, let’s use this water wisely and start gardening projects that will help the school in its feeding programme. Let’s end hunger by using this water.

“Let us utilise this water so we enhance our children’s education and protect the girl child,” she said.

Lupane District Development Coordinator Mrs Ennerty Sithole said the programme will go a long way in enhancing development in as far as water is concerned.

“We are garteful to what our partner World Vision has done. They are our all weather partners in Lupane because they bring us all the development in Mabhikwa and Menyezwa areas. They are here to complement Government in development as they have developed 25 piped water schemes, built 15 classroom blocks and a cottage and provided them with furniture. We should know that this water is our gold and we should use it wisely,” she said.

Mrs Sithole challenged the schools to start business units in line with Presdient Mnangagwa’s rural industrialisation agenda.

She challenged the schools to start irrigation schemes to beat the El Nino induced drought.

Representing the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ms Sithembinkosi Mthwalo from Lupane District Office said availability of clean water will help improve learning and teaching conditions.

“We were struggling to retain teachers because there was no water. Teaching agriculture was also a challenge and Grade 7 pass rate was zero because of lack of water, so we look forward to improve from zero percent with this water,” she said.

Chiefs Mabhikwa and Menyezwa who both attended the event welcomed the programme saying it will go a long way in improving livelihoods.

-@ncubeleon