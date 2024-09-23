World Vision Zimbabwe applauds new child protection legislation

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube – [email protected]

WORLD Vision Zimbabwe has commended the Government of Zimbabwe for passing the Criminal Law Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill.

In a statement, World vision said this was a crucial step in ensuring that all children are safeguarded.

“This significant move strengthens child protection laws and ensures that all children up to the age of 18 are safeguarded from sexual exploitation and abuse,” reads the statement

“We stand with the government and other partners in our continued efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society. Together, we can create a safer future for all children in Zimbabwe”.

President Mnangagwa recently assented to the Criminals Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons Act 2024(Number 1).

It states that it is a criminal act to have sex with persons under the age of 18 years and it’s not an acceptable defence that they consented and also it’s a serious offense to infect a child with an STI.

The move is a significant step towards creating a safer and more equitable society for all.