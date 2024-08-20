World’s oldest person dies at 117

Online Reporter

THE World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera has died at the age of 117 years and 168 days.

“Guinness World Records is saddened to learn that the world’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera (USA/Spain), passed away yesterday, 19 August. Her death was confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group. Aged 117 years 168 days, she was the eighth-oldest person (with a verifiable age) in history. Maria passed away peacefully at the nursing home in Catalonia, Spain, where she resided for the past two decades.”