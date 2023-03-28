Worship Explosion third edition on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the third edition of the Worship Explosion are underway with this year’s event set to be held in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana.

A brainchild of Nathie Ignatious Mabhena, the Worship Explosion is set to start in Johannesburg on May 6 followed by Botswana on July 1. It will wrap up in June in Bulawayo on a date yet to be confirmed.

Nathie said: “We’ve started preparing for this year’s edition. After successfully introducing it to Zimbabwe last year, we head back to South Africa. The event has grown to be held in three countries in the same year.”

He said on his birthday, April 30 he will host what he has termed the Helping Hand outreach programme where he will feed street kids in Johannesburg and give them winter clothes.

Nathie is also at the fore of raising 300 packs of sanitary pads to assist the girl child in rural areas.

“They’ll be distributed to places that include Plumtree, Tsholotsho, and Lupane,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire