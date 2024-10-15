Worship night experience: Spirit of Praise elevates worship with electrifying concert in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The Spirit of Praise ensemble took worship to a new level on Sunday night with their Volume 10 concert at the Harvest House International Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

The venue was packed with worshippers eager to experience a night of praise and worship. This concert was part of the group’s ongoing regional tour, having just performed at the Rainbow Towers auditorium in Harare the previous night.

Led by South African gospel legend, Bishop Benjamin Dube, the group consisting of gospel artistes most of whom were groomed by Dube, including Dumi Mkokstad, Omega, Mmatema, Mpumi Mtsweni, Takie Ndou, Sindi Ntombela, Canaan Nyathi and Zimbabwean gospel sensation, Everton Mlalazi wowed the crowd. Their performance was electric, keeping the crowd on their feet from start to finish.

Kicking off the night was Vocal X, who set the tone with an outstanding rendition of NdiMwari Anogona. They created the perfect atmosphere for the main acts to follow. Zimbabwean UK-based artiste Eleana Makombe took the stage next and thrilled the crowd with her hit song Uma uJehova Evula Umnyango, which she revealed to be a personal testimony of her faith.

“I’ve seen what God has done in my life, so the meaning of that song comes from deep within. It’s a declaration that when God opens a door, no one can shut it,” Makombe shared backstage after her performance.

Next up was Snowy, accompanied by the Harvest House Choir. His passionate and energetic performance left the audience in awe and even caught the attention of Dumi Mkokstad, who expressed his desire to collaborate with the talented artiste.

“I’ve had a wonderful time in Zimbabwe, starting with yesterday’s (Saturday) show in Harare. The country is amazing and you’ll definitely be seeing more of me here. After one of the performances, I approached a brother named Snowy. He’s incredibly talented and I hope to collaborate with him in the future,” shared Dumi Mkokstad.

When the Spirit of Praise finally took the stage, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch. Bishop Benjamin Dube’s entrance was met with ecstatic screams and cheers. True to his promise he made at the airport after arriving in Bulawayo, he delivered a powerful and captivating performance that had the audience fully engaged.

Canaan Nyathi, in his signature white robe and carrying a Moses staff, took the crowd by storm with his hit Sunungura Mweya Wangu, drawing some attendees to join him on stage. Everton Mlalazi connected deeply with the audience, maintaining a close relationship with them throughout his performance.

The ensemble continued with memorable performances from Dumi Mkokstad, Takie Ndou, Omega and Mpumi Mtsweni. They performed worship favourites including Living Waters, Makatendeka Jesu, Otshepehile, Fill This Place, Ukwenzile, Asikho Isikhali and Uyangithanda Nami, elevating the crowd’s spirits and taking them on a spiritual journey.

Attendees were left deeply moved by the experience, with many expressing hopes for more such events in the future.

“I had the best worship experience. Every performance was beyond my expectations. Dumi was amazing, but honestly, all of them revived my faith. The stage setup, the sound and even the drummer – everything was perfect,” said Amanda Mabhena from Cowdray Park. Among those spotted in the crowd were prominent religious figures, including Prophet Bruce Edwards and his wife Pamela, showing their support for the event.

The night concluded with the artistes coming together in prayer for Zimbabwe, raising the national flag in solidarity.

Spirit of Praise now moves on to their remaining tour dates in Polokwane, Carnival City, Rustenburg and Grand West in Cape Town, South Africa. — @moyosipepisiwe