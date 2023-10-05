Worship Without Walls concert on quest of spiritual rebirth

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

IN an effort to gain souls for the Lord, Taffy Jazzy production has proposed a musical concert that is planned to enchant gospel enthusiasts across the nation.

The “Worship Without Walls” performance had its debut in April at Harvest House International Church and will return on 14 October at AFM of Zimbabwe in the Bulawayo city centre.

The event will be held in a sophisticated manner, returning every two weeks, with a different lineup and in a different location.

The revival position, which was developed by musician Tafadzwa Mutara (also known by the stage as Taffy Jazzy), is supported by passages from John.

“Worship Without Walls is of the vision of bringing back all souls to Christ and to win more souls for his Kingdom. If you really check well, a lot is happening especially to our generation where there are faced with immoral behaviour from drug abuse, stealing, raping and so forth.

“The word of God in John 4:23 (AKJV) says “But the hour comes, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeks such to worship him”. So this is the time to all the people out there to seek the kingdom of God to worship Him in spirit and in truth,” said Taffy Jazzy.

He claimed that the event would be spread to all of the nation’s cities and towns.

“We are going to work with different musicians across the country bringing back the lost souls through inspired music. The programme will be running after every two weeks with different musicians and our main mission is to take this movement to each and every city/area in our country.

“On November we will have a lineup that includes the likes of Minister BK Anderson, Mai Mwamuka, Siza Mdlongwa, Palms Revealed, iWorship, Roxlee Mutarah (Harare) and many more and we promise fireworks,” said Taffy Jazzy.

@mthabisi_mthire