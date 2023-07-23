WOTA caps healthcare students

WOTA Training Trust Centre CEO Jabulani Mguni (left) posing for a photo during a graduation ceremony held on Saturday at Derby Hotel

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT was a momentous occasion for 158 students who were conferred with certificates of of completion in Nurse Aide Competency Evaluation Course.

The graduands also got gold medals when registered training trust, Win Over Trauma Addiction (WOTA) Global Trust Training Trust Centre held its inaugural graduation ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday.

WOTA Global Trust Training Trust Centre Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and dementia care expert, Mr Jabulani Mguni said the programmes they offer are in line with national Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 which is health-oriented.

“It is our goal to enhance our national SDGs through equipping people with requisite skills to be health care professionals. SDG 3 is all about good health and well-being. Our training programme is designed to train learners to become Health Care Professionals.

“Our dedicated and experienced instructors provide quality education with hands-on training to prepare students for the real world. Students practice their techniques in a hospital setting equipped with articulated mannequins, hospital beds, medical gear and fixtures,” he said.

Mr Mguni said the graduation was a sign of growth for the Trust which has set sights on having 50 branches nationwide by the end of 2025.

The students were taken for a 2 months nursing aide, dementia care, geriatric aide as well as child care-health and safety course. They were attached at local healthcare facilities.

Graduands were thankful for skills they acquired from the course.

“I’m out of words. This programme helped me to be a health care professional. With modules such as privacy and dignity as well as communication, I was able to understand the importance of being confidential when it comes to patient information. It was 2 months of learning new things,” said Ms Rivonia Ndlovu.

Mr Perfect Kuchakanya said his first aid administering skills improved.

“Many times, when someone falls unconscious in the society, people just stand in confusion and I was glad to learn more on how to administer first aid care. Also, the module on dementia and psycho-social care was of great interest to me,” he said.

WOTA Mental Health Consultancy also extended its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), holding a Stress Management workshop for Highlanders Football Club to bring mental health among players on the day of the graduation.

