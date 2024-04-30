WOTA Global Training Trust rebrands, holds 3rd graduation ceremony

WOTA Global Training Trust Centre CEO, Jabulani Mguni (right) poses for a picture with the guest of honour Henry Ndlovu (left) and a graduate

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WIN Over Trauma Addiction (WOTA) Global Training Trust has rebranded to WOTA Global Training: The Light of Knowledge and on Saturday held its third annual graduation ceremony at S.O.S Hermann Gmeiner Primary School.

Over 140 students were conferred with certificates of completion after undergoing courses in medical theory and practice.

The graduands, trained in dementia care, geriatric aide, and other medical conditions are equipped with the right knowledge and skillset to help the government fight medical battles, especially the deadly drug and substance abuse scourge.

At the ceremony, guest of honour was Mr Henry Ndlovu charged the graduands to keep learning.

“Today, you have achieved something but this doesn’t end here. You need to acquire more knowledge and you can never be too learned to learn,” he said.

On the other hand, WOTA Global Trust Training Trust Centre CEO and dementia care expert, Mr Jabulani Mguni said the idea it to tap into the President’s idea of nurturing talent.

“Wota Global Training Trust is the Future. Zimbabwe is a great nation, full of talented youths. Our President once said that Zimbabwe is open for business and we want to tap into that.

It is very true, there are greener pastures in our country.

“Education is an eye opener. It takes education to enlighten the youth that greener pastures are not only over seas but there are also greater greener pastures in our beautiful country Zimbabwe.

“As an organisation, our vision is to equip the youth with diverse short courses such as Hotel and Catering, Braiding and Weaving , Beauty therapy, Health care assistant, Dementia care and many others.These courses will play a very essential role in equipping the youth with skills will help them open their businesses. By doing so, its easier for them to earn a living and create employment.

“Our target is to train every youth of Zimbabwe, even those who don’t have any qualifications. We equip them with entrepreneurial skills so that they can use those skills to start their own business and create employment,” he said.

The graduates were plucked from branches including Bulawayo, Harare, and Gwanda as the Trust’s expansion drive towards having 50 branches nationwide by the end of 2025 continues.

With that in mind, Mguni said they are “targeting to launch branches in all cities of Zimbabwe and abroad.”

At the event, entertainment was provided by the music duo of Simz Masuku and Reilo Viekk, and dancer MJ. –

@MbuleloMpofu