WOTA Global Trust Training Centre caps 187 students

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

S.O.S Hermann Gmeiner Primary School was a sea of “medical experts” as Win over Trauma Addiction (WOTA) Global Trust Training Centre conferred 187 students with certificates of completion after undergoing courses in medical theory and practice.

The graduation ceremony, which was the Trust’s second saw individuals trained in dementia care, geriatric aide, and other medical conditions to help the country fight especially the deadly drug and substance abuse scourge.

Addressing graduands at the event, WOTA Global Trust Training Trust Centre CEO and dementia care expert, Mr Jabulani Mguni encouraged young people to embrace education as a weapon to conquer life’s challenges.

“Wota Global Training Trust is the Future and it is our greatest desire to empower the youth. Youths are the future and education is a stepping stone.

“I always tell the youth that they should not be afraid to fail. If you love something, try to believe in yourself, and with labour and dedication, you will achieve it. There will be obstacles, difficulties, and temporary defeats but you can do it.

“And, at least, you will be on a journey that will make you happy. More than the results you achieve, what is really important is the person that you will become along the way,” said Mr Mguni.

The 187 were plucked from branches including Bulawayo, Harare, and Gwanda as the Trust’s expansion drive towards having 50 branches nationwide by the end of 2025 continues.

In partnership with their new baby, Newlife Care Consultancy, WOTA Global Trust Training Trust Centre also recognised the excellence of Nomagugu Mpofu from South Africa who was declared the Best student online while the Best Student of the Year accolade went to Ruth Matenga.

Entertainment was provided by award-winning comedian Frank Chirisa, and the music duo of Simz Masuku and Reilo Viekk.

– @MbuleloMpofu