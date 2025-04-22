Would you spend R4 500 on a rooster?

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

A LOCAL chicken breeder broke the bank after he bought a rooster worth R4 500 (approximately US$250) from South Africa to improve the genetic pool in his chicken breeding business.

Mr Taffy Chiwashira runs the chicken breeding business from his Kumalo suburb home.

He first ventured into the chicken business in 2014, keeping road runners before going into exotic breeds.

“It took the farmer who started breeding the Frizzle Buff Orpington about 12 years to come up with this breed that I bought for R4 500. Chicken breeding is a delicate business that requires perseverance, hard work and dedication,” Mr Chiwashira told Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.