Wrecking Code Fest, event to embrace Bulawayo art on cards

The second edition of the Wrecking Code Festival is set to take place at the Zimbabwe Saints Sports Club in Bulawayo on August 19.

The event is all about embracing and appreciating Bulawayo arts from different sectors which include dance, music, clothing brands, and portrait artists.

On the decks will be Aunty Tev, Halls, Meyah Meyah, Spinner Neon, Dante, Carl Da DJ, Junz. Performing artistes will include Stoney K, Stormza, Yung Fleak, $Neek, D Craze, Boys on Fleek, Dac Daniels, Metallic Star, Josh Kings, X Saucy, Craig, Christian Luiz,Ph, Yungblood Chizzy, Trigga Pablo Bleunotes, Buffalo, Uncle P, Cuniva, Lynden, Abongamla Ace Zella, Romeo Westcoast, and Irish Kvvd.

One of the promoters of the event, James Zivanayi, said there are a lot of activities that will be happening on the day.

“We have a lot of fun and games for the audience which includes a stall for virtual reality, a smash or pass YouTubers edition from our very own Bulawayo YouTubers and a clothing market that will feature different clothing brands and designers,” said Zivanayi.

He said preparations for the event are going as planned.

He said the difference between this edition and the last one is that this one is broader and more diversified.

“With this edition, we’re touching each and every sector of art in Bulawayo because we’re all about embracing art.”

The first edition, which was a huge success, was held in December last year.