X-Mile destined for dizzying heights

THE vibrant music scene in Mzansi is what inspired Zimbabwean budding Afro-pop star, Xolani Ndlovu popularly known as X-Mile to relocate to South Africa.

He was only 16 years old and was lucky enough to be signed by a record label.

“A friend of mine, Mazibisa, who has always believed in me, called me and invited me to see him. The aim was to interest me with what he had. To my surprise, it was KayNine records. I loved the set-up and how everything was working there.

“It was just like a love affair and everything just happened automatically.”

Before making the move to South Africa, X-Mile, a 2012 StarBrite finalist who is best known for his Clique song and Qamazing, said he always fancied that country’s music industry.

“I was attracted by how the music industry was so alive and vibrant here. I watched it on TV back home and it was my dream to one day set foot in Joburg and mingle with industry players and do what I love because back home opportunities are scarce,” he said.

The vibrant artiste who has shared the stage with famous artistes such as Salif Keita, Oliver Mtukudzi, and AKA, under his current record label, has so far managed to release a single titled Induk’enhle which will feature on his EP and album that will be released towards the end of the year.

“My EP is 85% complete and I’m hoping that by the end of the year, the album will be ready for release.”

Induk’enhle is available for download on all digital music platforms.

X-Mile’s music career is certainly soaring as he is shining at the ongoing Old Mutual Amazing Voices Pan African singing competition where he is part of a group, Effect that is representing Zimbabwe.

Effect, an all-male group made up of six members is doing the most in the competition. During one of the episodes of the show that is airing on Mzansi Magic and Africa Magic, they charmed judges with their rendition of Amanda Black’s Amazulu. X-Mile led the group in singing the song.

If they maintain this momentum, the group whose vocals are unmatched, might emerge tops in the competition which has other groups from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria that are all in the running for the ultimate prize of US$100 000. – DailySun/Showbiz Reporter