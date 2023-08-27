X-Mile’s second EP to be released next week

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Afro-pop and soul artiste X-Mile who is based in South Africa is preparing to release and launch his second EP titled “Izinto” this coming month.

The album which tackles the various challenges and experiences that individuals encounter in life is scheduled for release next week Friday.

The launch will be held next week September in Maboneng, Johannesburg just a day after the album’s release.

“The launch will give the audience a one-on-one special experience of the EP as I’ll perform all the songs live and get to interact with everyone in person,” said X-Mile.

He said he is excited to be dropping this new body of work after such a long time since he released his first EP in 2014.

The artiste said the EP touches on his daily life experiences, “the good days, the bad ones, the things we can’t change and how bad situations are turned into good ones with party songs and dancing.

“In a way, it tells a story of how far I have come as an artiste and where I am headed. I wanted this project to be purely me, so I did not want to add more features besides Floppy X.”

He said the EP was produced at Estraden Studios and produced by a producer called Umfana.

Through his EP titled “Bangaxabani”, X-Mile established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Now, he is aiming to solidify his position as a versatile artiste who fearlessly addresses real-life issues through his music.

“Izinto” is set to showcase X-Mile’s growth as an artiste, both lyrically and musically, as he explores the complexities of human existence. – @TashaMutsiba