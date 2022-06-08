Ximex ‘toes’ agent in court

Nyore Madzianike, Senior Court Reporter

A cellphone dealer plying his trade in Harare’s city centre at a place commonly referred to as Ximex Mall, has appeared in court for claiming that he was an agent of a syndicate buying peoples’ toes.

David Kaseke (40), of Mufakose, Harare, was captured on video by a journalist bragging that he was an agent for people buying toes in the capital.

He was later arrested and dragged to the Harare Magistrates Court charged with criminal nuisance.

Kaseke told police that he was drunk and joking on the day he was interviewed by the journalist.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Minel Narotam, who remanded him to June 10 for trial on $8 000 bail.

It is the State’s case that on May 27 at around 4pm, Kaseke was at his work place when he was approached by a journalist from H-Metro, who was working on a story involving the buying of toes, which was doing the rounds on social media. Kaseke was captured on camera allegedly saying he pays US$200 for “brokering” services.

He also allegedly said that small toes were trading at between US$25 000 and US$30 000 while bigger ones were selling at US$75 000. It is the State’s case that the video went viral on social media leading to his arrest after police investigations. Miss Tariro Jani prosecuted. -The Herald