Xosti feels short-changed by Rethabile Khumalo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IS Rethabile Khumalo better than Master KG, Bizizi and Vukani? This question was asked by local gqom/kwaito artiste Xosti Tshongwe after it emerged that the Ntyilo Ntyilo hit-maker and her manager “are changing goalposts” on three shows that they had committed to staging with Xosti in October.

When UK-based Xosti collaborated with DJ Tira, Nani Ntengo and Rethabile Khumalo, all seemed in place for a blossoming Zimbabwe-South Africa connection but now, everything hangs by a thread.

Xosti told Chronicle Showbiz that he had three shows scheduled in Ireland and the United Kingdom, but Rethabile’s untrustworthiness has thrown a spanner in the works.

“This year, I released a single with Rethabile Khumalo titled Kanti Unjani.

The plan was to launch it in Dublin, Birmingham and Manchester on 1, 7, and 9 October respectively.

The launch was going to coincide with the release of my upcoming EP, LwandlePR.

“I then contacted my friend and fellow artiste, one half of Skomplazi, Vukani to negotiate the deal with Rethabile and they agreed on me paying Rethabile R35 000 for the tours,” he said.

Xosti said he enlisted the help of popular DJ, Master KG and Amapiano singer Bizizi as a makeweight for the three shows with the agreement being that each of them would get R35 000 for the shows.

He said the problem started when Rethabile “seemed to make excuses about the expiry of her travel documents and eventually demanding more money than initially agreed.”

As such, the Imali Ingenile singer said he feels short-changed by Rethabile.

“Rethabile is changing goalposts now and via her manager, she’s demanding R30 000 per show.

I can’t pay that kind of money.

Is she better than the others on the roster?

We’re launching a song where she features as well so I feel short-changed.

“Due to these outrageous demands, the show has been cancelled now and this will have a negative bearing on my credibility as an artiste.

Promoters in Europe are saddened by this development,” he added.

Efforts to reach Rethabile or her manager Patrice Siyabonga were fruitless at the time of writing. — @eMKlass_49