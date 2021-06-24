Xplosion win Master Zhoe’s Makoti dance competition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCE crew, Xplosion from Bulawayo on Tuesday emerged tops at Master Zhoe’s dance competition for his Amapiano track, Makoti.

The competition that was introduced by the house musician at the beginning of last month when Makoti was released, saw participants being challenged to send video clips dancing to the track as a way to promote it while also giving dancers an opportunity to showcase their talent.

The video clip by Xplosion outshone others leading to the group being awarded with R1 000. Second-placed Cxxl Grangpa and Flexyking bagged R600 with third-placed Nolwazi Michelle winning R400.

Through his assistant manager Mora, Master Zhoe said the competition that was inspired by the need to play a part in uplifting young natural raw talent was a success.

“The successful dance competition was part of our talent development investment as we wanted to promote the hidden gems in the arts sector. I’ve recorded a lot of positives in my music career with growing interest in my work and I now want to ensure as much local talent gets national recognition. The thrust is to empower other artistes as I rise,” said Master Zhoe.

He said going forward, he will introduce more initiatives like this one aimed at uplifting the youngsters.

“The positivity of the local arts sector needs unity of purpose. Collaboration is the way to go and this explains why I’ve produced music with big names in the music industry like the Senior Lecturer – Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria. There’ll be more such programmes that I’ll be rolling out aimed at developing talent while enhancing our music reach. The goal is to have every Zimbabwean enjoying our music while inspiring more young talent to rise,” said Master Zhoe.

The competition’s adjudicator, Mzoe 7 said: “The winners deserved as their dances were exceptional. There were a lot of talented dancers who took part, but unfortunately, they did not make the cut.” – @mthabisi_mthire