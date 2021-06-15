Ya FM reaffirms mantra to give voice to the voiceless

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HAVING made its maiden debut on the airwaves spectrum in September 2015, Ya FM has reaffirmed its zeal of being the voice of the voiceless, not only for the Zvishavane community that it directly serves, but for the whole nation.

The Zvishavane-based radio station that started off covering the Midlands province has expanded countrywide. Recently, it was granted five more frequencies by Government.

“All we want is to carry stories of our people to be better people,” is a phrase that the station’s chief executive officer, Munyaradzi Hwengwere chanted repeatedly as Saturday Leisure caught up with him yesterday.

Hwengwere said six years later, Ya FM has proven that through determination and hard work, information can be a tool to improve the livelihoods of many.

“When we started, our role as a station was to be the voice of the Great Dyke. We still stand by that mantra as all we want is to grow Zimbabwean-run businesses, sporting organisations and individuals, not forgetting the immense artistic talent endowed in our nation.

“This we want to achieve after recently being acquired with five more frequencies,” he said.

Hwengwere said as a former CEO of ZBC and part of the champions of the 75 percent local content policy, it is time artistes are given their rightful dues of excelling in life.

“We know every Zimbabwean wants a better life. We’ve been too poor for a while and as Ya FM, we are on a drive of having platforms that promote local-minded initiatives to be world-class competitors.

“I had the distinct honour to serve ZBC as CEO and led the 75 percent local content. This is what we stand for as a station as we want to do away with the foreign music policy. Look at Jah Prayzah and Winky D, they’re testimony that we need to do more for our artistes to be better and successful individuals,” said Hwengwere.

He added that there is also need to identify more talent and introduce artistes who will conquer the music industry, something that has been evidenced by artistes like Zvishavane’s Tevera Ngwena band, Bulawayo’s Lovemore Majaivana and Plumtree’s Ndux Malax.

“It’s time that we create our local living legends in the arts, sports and business sectors. For us, it’s about identifying and promoting talent. In essence, Ya FM was initiated to be a vehicle to meet the aspirations of Zimbabweans.

“Our stories as Zimbabweans are big. We have unique stories that we need to produce in high quality and spread them across places.”

Hwengwere said they are doing this using their online platforms that include Great Dyke TV and Great Dyke News 24. – @mthabisi_mthire