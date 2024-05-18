Yadah wins away to Arenel

Nkosilathi Sibanda At Luveve Stadium

Arenel 0-2 Yadah Stars

YADAH Stars scored two goals, snatching a win away to Arenel Movers in the Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Evans Rusike opened the score line in the 36th minute and Vincent Sango doubled the lead with a calm effort from inside the box.

Arenel Movers’ goalkeeper, Aron Ngwenya had a bad day in the office.

The defence was not up to scratch and that put paid to their loss.

Arenel’s Brion Ngwenya had his chance for a reply on goal as he pounced on a mistake by Yadah defenders.

Unmarked in the box, he shot straight to the keeper.

For the losing side, credit goes to Chrispen Machisa who had a good game on the left flank. He was however not able to finish the match following a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Andres Chituma in the 37th minute.

Rusike also had another chance upfront in the second half, taking a long range shot which went wide, after Ngwenya failed to distribute the ball and passed a Yadah player who laid it for Rusike to unleash the shot.

With eight minutes in the field, Arenel’s Kufandada took an outer foot shot from the edge of the box and was denied by the woodwork.

It was all but a Yadah Stars’ affair a the match drew to a close. Arenel Movers failed to inspire.

Refree on the day, Jimmy Makwanda handled the game well.

The line ups:

Arenel Movers

A Ngwenya, K Dzingwe, T January, A Ndlovu, P Mwenda, C Chinomona, Z Dambo (G Kufandada, 53mins), B Jaravaza, C Machisi (A Chituma, 37mins), T Banda (C Munkuli, 58mins), B Ngwenya (G Chingwenhese, 53mins)

Yadah Stars

G Munhupedza, E Chitauro, A Makopa, B Ndereki, J Chipangura, E Rusike, V Sango (M Faranando 90′), M Mushonga, M Mlilo (R Ncube 90′), C Mandivei, A Gwatidzo

