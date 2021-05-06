Yads uses film to educate communities about social issues

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A BULAWAYO based arts organisation, Young Artists Development School (Yads) is running a film project called Indodakazi/Mwanasikana which seeks to educate the masses about social issues revolving around communities.

The play is being displayed at various high-density suburbs in Bulawayo to aid communities to come up with their own solutions on how to eradicate, among other issues, sexual injustices in communities.

Yads founder and director, Mzingaye Ngwabi, said through the initiative, they are able to source donations directed at assisting vulnerable groups in societies.

“We started the project on 24 April at Makokoba Stanley Hall while last Thursday, we took the play to Luveve Youth Centre. This coming Friday, we are going to Tshabalala Indlovu Youth Centre.

“We’re a group of actors so we came up with a play that addresses sexual assaults and other issues that have been affecting women and girls. The shows are through invites to the community and entry fee is through coming forth with donations directed to the less privileged,” said Ngwabi.

Ngwabi said after presenting the play, they engage the community in a dialogue where they suggest their solutions on how they can prevent such social injustice issues in their community.

“The community dialogues will be documented as a talk show for them to reach a wider audience as we’ve committed to use our talents to participate in social development,” said Ngwabi.

The aim of Yads is the full participation of young people in the arts in social, economic and political development. It was developed in 2017 to provide an opportunity to young people interested in starting a career in theatre and film to participate in the process of putting up a theatre and film production under the mentorship of a professional theatre or film practitioner. – @mthabisi_mthire