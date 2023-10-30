YAFM appoints new general manager

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE YAFM board has appointed Ms Kuzivakwashe Mpofu as the new General Manager for YAFM, with effect from 1 November 2023.

With a Business Management degree from Midlands State University, Ms Kuzivakwashe Mpofu brings valuable experience from her previous roles at respected organizations including Unilever and BETA Holdings.

In a statement, YA FM expressed confidence in Ms Kuzivakwashe Mpofu to continue excelling and making notable advancements in the media industry as the newly appointed General Manager for YAFM.

