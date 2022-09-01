Yanos Festival back by popular demand

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

GROUP Therapy’s Amapiano Festival, popularly known as the Yanos Fest will be back this Saturday after demand from fans to resuscitate it after what was supposed to be its third and final instalment was held in April.

The festival will be held at The Venue With A Twist at Killarney.

Group Therapy’s managing director Vuyisile Ndlovu said the huge demand for the show necessitated its return.

“When we ended the Fest last time, we thought of getting out while we are still ahead. We thought of giving people diverse content and that’s where the idea of Let’s Chow and Project X came from, but one thing that stood out from people coming to these events was the question, ‘Why did you end Amapiano Festival and when is it coming back?’

“This necessitated the idea to bring it back. So its return is by demand from our fans,” Ndlovu said.

Group Therapy is set on other projects to be unveiled soon. The Yanos Fest will carry forward the festive wave from the weekend’s Munch & Sip held in Matopo.

@eMKlass_49