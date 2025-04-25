Years later: Nkayi snake bite victim still going strong

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

TWO years ago, an 18-year-old teenager, Nomabutho Ncube from Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province, received a free artificial leg years after she was bitten by a venomous snake.

Nomabutho Ncube’s leg was amputated after the near-fatal attack by a snake, forcing the then young girl to crawl several kilometres to primary school.

A timely donation of an artificial leg, courtesy of the orthopaedic centre – Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe – ensured she walked to school and enjoyed her life like any other child.

This year, CAMFED Zimbabwe, a non-profit organisation that addresses challenges of girls’ exclusion from education, donated another artificial leg to replace the first one that Nomabutho had outgrown.

Nomabutho is a learner at Tsheli Secondary School in Nkayi.

“Nomabutho had outgrown the first artificial leg as she is a growing young lady, and we are happy that she is comfortable with her new leg that was donated by CAMFED Zimbabwe.

“Our organisation strives to make the lives of people living with disabilities and amputees as comfortable as possible through our tailor-made products, which range from wheelchairs to artificial limbs, among others,” said an official from Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe, Mrs Ophia Bwanali.

Nomabutho was attacked by a snake while in Grade Four, and her leg was amputated at Gweru Provincial Hospital three months after the incident in 2016.