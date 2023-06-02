Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe launches on DStv’s Honey TV

Showbiz Reporter

Focused on people living with HIV, a new television series on DStv is set to provide insight into the challenges and success faced by these people on a daily basis.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the series, called Yes I Have HIV Zimbabwe, will launch on Sunday on DStv’s Honey Africa channel.

“This will be a fascinating and inspiring series. It will help remind us all that there are many people living with HIV who need our support and encouragement,” she said.

The series will be hosted by Phyllis Mavushe who was born with HIV and who is keen for the show to make a difference in the community.

“She was among a group of young people trained by Africaid Zvandiri in Zimbabwe to become Community Adolescent Treatment Supporters and has demonstrated a passion for being a strong role model for her peers,” Dziva said.

She said Mavushe has also worked to ensure that her peers do not face delays in accessing HIV testing or being initiated on ART programmes, as well as making sure they were then linked to community services.

“Phyllis is the perfect fit for a show which helps people share their HIV-positive status with their loved ones for the first time. She meets with each person to find out about their individual journeys and learn how they contracted the virus.

“Then she brings in an expert to help families face the truth and find ways of living positively with the disease.”

Yes I have HIV Zimbabwe will launch at 7.30pm on Honey Africa, with new episodes each Sunday.