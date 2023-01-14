Yesteryear Sports Greats Part 4

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THIS week, we continue exploring the many sons and daughters of this great nation who wrote their names in stone in the country’s sporting history.

Most rose to fame in their youth, entertained people with their great unrivaled talents, became household names and made sure that they will be forever remembered by the millions of Zimbabweans.

Zephaniah Ncube

Coming from Wankie (now Hwange) Athletics Club, the late Zephaniah Ncube is one of the few black athletes to represent Zimbabwe in athletics world stages having taken part at 1980 and 1984 Summer Olympics Games in Moscow, Russia and Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) respectively. Ncube was 23 years old when he stepped onto the world stage at the Moscow Games. In 5 000 meters, he had a personal best of 13:24.07 while in 10 000 meters his best is 28:18.2.

Robson Mulombe

From Binga to the world. Mulombe is the country’s first black athlete to compete in the Olympics. He was part of the 1964 team that represented Southern Rhodesia at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, where he competed in the marathon. Some of his achievements include the 1971 South African marathon championship at Libanon Mine Track and the Orange Free State.

Brendan Taylor

The former Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team captain, Brendan Taylor is considered to be one of the best cricket players the country has ever produced. In 2015, former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell described Taylor as “our standout player for the last seven or eight years.” In October 2011, he became the first Zimbabwean batsman to hit back-to-back One Day International (ODI) centuries, a feat he achieved against New Zealand. Taylor played 34 Tests, 205 ODIs and 45 T20Is, scoring 2 320, 6 684 and 934 runs respectively.

Proud Chinembiri

The late Chinembri was a Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer who was a champion between 1982 to the time of his retirement in 1990. He remains an icon of Zimbabwe’s ‘golden age’ of boxing and attracted record attendances wherever he fought. Kilimanjaro made his professional boxing debut in October 1981 and went on to take part in 39 bouts, winning 32, 28 by TKO and suffered only six defeats. He was also African Boxing Union champion between 1982 and 1987, and again between 1988 and 1990.

Madinda Ndlovu

Coming from one of the best footballing families in Zimbabwe, Madinda is the oldest of the Ndlovu brothers (Peter and the late Adam). A former Highlanders and Warriors striker, he is considered one of the finest players the country has ever produced. After retiring, he ventured into coaching where he has taken charge of Highlanders and other clubs in neighbouring Botswana.

Byron Black

Another Zimbabwean great who came from a family of sports people. Byron Black, a retired tennis star is brother to Wayne and Cara Black who are considered to be Zimbabwe’s finest tennis players. In singles, his career high ranking is number 22 and as an accomplished doubles player, Black became world number one in doubles in February 1994. He won the 1994 French Open partnering Jonathan Stark. Black was a doubles finalist in three other majors, the 1994 and 2001 Australian Opens and the 1996 Wimbledon Championships. — @brandon_malvin