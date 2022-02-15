Yet another partnership for rapper T3rry Tempo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER announcing his collaboration with American singer and producer Jamie “JamieBeats” and UK’s Roxanne “B-girl Roxy” Milliner, local rapper T3rry Tempo (real name Terrance K Sibanda) has bagged another partnership with local fashion brand, Sanz.

Owner of the fashion brand, Sandile Ngwenya outlined the specifications of the mutual agreement.

“Our partnership with T3rry Tempo means that we are going to be professionally dressing him and also doing PR for him. From now on, we will be managing him as well and we are so excited to have him on board.

“This partnership will most definitely benefit the both of us because we’re both upcoming brands. It will underscore the importance of helping each other as we grow and in turn, bring something different into the arts industry in our country with what we both can offer them,”she said.

An equally elated T3rry Tempo expressed his excitement on working with Sanz.

“I’m excited with the deal. They’ll cover 90% of my artistic needs. Sanz is more than just a fashion label, they’ve got an in-house team for everything from marketing, event planning and even personal issues. They are all-rounders and this complements what I want to achieve as an artiste. They’ve got all my needs covered and all I have to come through with is my creativity,” said the rapper.

Lately, T3rry Tempo has been on a philanthropic drive to help the needy with food packs and he wants to continue doing so.

“My wish is to put a smile on someone’s face through the little that I can offer. I’m also appealing to individuals and corporates to help me realise this dream by donating whatever they can to help people get food,” he said. – @eMKlass_49