YOJA mourns multi-award-winning journalist Clayton Shereni

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Writer

THE Young Journalists Association (YOJA) has mourned the untimely passing of Masvingo-based youthful journalist Mr Clayton Shereni.

He was 26.

Mr Shereni died upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on Tuesday morning after a long illness.

YOJA President Leopold Kudakwashe Munhende said they are saddened by the death of a talented young scribe who had a great career ahead of him.

“We would like to convey condolences to friends of Clayton Shereni, the Shereni family, and colleagues following his unfortunate passing, on Tuesday. A dedicated member of the association and talented writer who wrote for NewZimbabwe.com from his Masvingo base, Clayton will be sadly missed by hundreds of his mates within the industry and many more whose lives he touched.

“At the time of his passing, Clayton was playing a central role at the Media Centre in Masvingo while also stringing for some international publications. Clayton had not been feeling well for some time and was now being treated from home having spent a certain period in hospital,” said Munhende.

He said his passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, “an emptiness we will struggle to ignore and pain that is unparalleled.”

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”

[1 Thessalonians 4:13-14]

“Go well our informed brother; till we meet again. May your soul rest in eternal peace Mukanya,” said Munhende.

Shereni was born on June 22, 1997, and did primary education from 2002 to 2008 at Rujeko Primary. He went to Silveira Mission for O level and did his A Level at Masvingo Christian.

He studied for his Honours degree in Media studies at Great Zimbabwe University. Shereni was the only son of Chiedza Mujeuri and Thomas Shereni.

