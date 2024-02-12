You are not funny: No comedian makes the cut for NAMA awards

THE National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) are the most prestigious awards in Zimbabwe, honouring the best achievements in the arts and culture sector. However, this year, there will be no award for the Outstanding Comedian category, as none of the submissions met the required standards.

Chronicle Showbiz has learned exclusively that out of the 38 categories for the 22nd NAMA, which will be held on February 24 under the theme Kwan22, only the Outstanding Comedian category has no nominees.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) acting director Josiah Kusena said that the adjudicators unanimously agreed that there was no comedian worthy of nomination.

“On Outstanding Comedian, the common position agreed by adjudicators was that there was no submission that deserved that recognition,” said Kusena.

He also revealed that the Lifetime Achievement award recipient, which is usually announced before the ceremony, will be a surprise announcement on the day of the awards.

“The Lifetime Achievement award will be announced on the 24th of February. It will be a surprise announcement as various names are still being considered,” he said.

The NAMA awards are designed to recognise and reward excellence in the arts sector, and to encourage creativity and innovation. The awards cover various genres and disciplines, such as music, dance, visual arts, theatre, media, literature, spoken word, film and television, and special awards.

